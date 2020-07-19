Happy Hour 286: iOS 14 privacy, iOS 13.6 released, the state of the Apple Watch

This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack privacy features in iOS 14, Apple’s first tweet, iPhone 12 and the braided USB-C cable, the latest Apple Silicon Mac expectations, iOS 13.6, and much more.
Links:
- Apple’s official Twitter account hacked in widespread cryptocurrency scam
- LinkedIn sued after being caught reading users’ clipboards on iOS 14
- iOS 14 clipboard notifications are annoying, but developer adoption of a new API will improve the experience
- iOS 14: What do the orange and green dots in the status bar mean?
- Apple releasing iOS 13.6 today with Apple News+ Audio, Car Key feature, more
- How to subscribe to Apple’s free daily news podcast
- Apple News+ sees another free month promotion as audio stories are set to launch
- Apple partners with Verizon to offer free six months of News+ for new iPad buyers
- Leaker claims iPhone 12 will come with new Lightning to USB-C braided cable
- Kuo: New Apple Silicon Macs will include redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021
- Report: Apple TV+ beats its viewership records following release of ‘Greyhound’
- Apple TV+ picks up Justin Timberlake drama ‘Palmer’ and new thriller ‘Echo 3’
