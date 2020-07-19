Happy Hour 286: iOS 14 privacy, iOS 13.6 released, the state of the Apple Watch

This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack privacy features in iOS 14, Apple’s first tweet, iPhone 12 and the braided USB-C cable, the latest Apple Silicon Mac expectations, iOS 13.6, and much more.

Links:

Apple’s official Twitter account hacked in widespread cryptocurrency scam

LinkedIn sued after being caught reading users’ clipboards on iOS 14

iOS 14 clipboard notifications are annoying, but developer adoption of a new API will improve the experience

iOS 14: What do the orange and green dots in the status bar mean?

Apple releasing iOS 13.6 today with Apple News+ Audio, Car Key feature, more

How to subscribe to Apple’s free daily news podcast

Apple News+ sees another free month promotion as audio stories are set to launch

Apple partners with Verizon to offer free six months of News+ for new iPad buyers

Leaker claims iPhone 12 will come with new Lightning to USB-C braided cable

Kuo: New Apple Silicon Macs will include redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021

Report: Apple TV+ beats its viewership records following release of ‘Greyhound’

Apple TV+ picks up Justin Timberlake drama ‘Palmer’ and new thriller ‘Echo 3’

