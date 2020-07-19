Ghost of Tsushima for PS4: List of all outfits and armor

Shattered and hopeless. Bowing to devastation. Accepting our fate.
Headband of Death
Basked in peace, we rest. The earth’s cold grasp, underneath. Flourishing and free.
Headband of Perseverance
Banded together. Fear of what’s lurking beneath. Trained to never fail.
Crooked Kama Headband
Reap your enemies like rice at harvest time.
Chaos Headband
Prefered by those who sow confusion and fear in the ranks of their enemies.
Noble Fighter’s Headband
Only those with worthy ambitions may wear this headband.
Clear Summer Headband
Refreshing as a sea breeze in summer.
Fierce Warrior’s Headband
Heralds the relentless futy of a warrior without fear.
Headband of Peace
Following the breeze. Deep breaths released to the wind. Prepared to change course.
Kensei Headband
A trophy taken from the Straw Hat duelist Kojiro.
Gosaku’s Headband
Worn by the legendary Gosaku.
Pure Intent Headband
For warriors whose purpose and commitment never waver.
Mongol Helmet
Worn by Mongol soldiers.
Hinode Headband
Brilliant as the sunlight that drives away evil spirits.
Tora Headband
Imparts the fury and cunning of the tiger to its wearer.
Serpent Strike Headband
Dyed the shade of a venemous snake, so beware the wearer’s bite.
Warrior’s Sunset Headband
As day gives way to night, blood and fire to follow.
Plum Blossom Headband
One day peace will return to Tsushima, like a cool night breeze that rustles the plum trees.
Headband of Refuge
Calm waters, calm mind. Darkness fades in brilliant light. We rise together.
Night Ocean Headband
For a warrior who strikes from the depths of unknown darkness.
Kyoto Twilight Headband
Imbued with the mysterious power of the imperial court.
Headband of the Invasion
Calm before the storm. Overtaking all it sees. Rushing to the end.
Natural Vengeance Headband
The wilderness harbors danger and delight alike.
Aozora Headband
Optimism in the face of adversity is the samurai spirit.
Headband of Strength
The final defense. The mind recalls the teachings. Fight through the darkness.
Headband of Hope
Endure together. A heart refusing to fail. Overcome the odds.
Northern Farmer’s Hat
Preferred by the farmers of the colder Kamiagata climate.
Toyotama Straw Hat
Favored by those who haunt Toyotama’s marshes.
Riverbed Straw Hat
A poor, humble traveler… or a deadly warrior?
Tengai
True mastery begins where individual ego ends.
White Headband
The will of a warrior is timeless and untouched by death.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};