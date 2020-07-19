Get Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds and a Fast Charge wireless charging pad for just $140

Today on Amazon you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds combined with a Samsung Fast Charge Qi-certified wireless charging pad on sale for $139.99. This is a unique bundle that’s down to a very low price from its regular price of $180. The earbuds are normally $150 although they are down to $140 right now. Either way you’re essentially getting the wireless charging pad for free, and it goes for $40 on its own. The deal is good for today only.

One day deal Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds and Fast Charge wireless charging pad

The earbuds use Ambient Aware2 tech to help you decide just how much outside noise you want to hear. They have 11 hours of battery life with 11 more from the case. Can be charged by the pad thanks to Qi-certified wireless charging. $139.99 $180.00 $40 off

Even after a few months, we have continued to think very highly of the Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds. Check out our review where we gave them 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. Hayato Huseman said these earbuds “offer a nearly perfect balance of sound quality, battery life, and ease of use that make them my go-to true wireless earbuds.”

The three microphones on the earbuds work together to give you clear communication. They can pick up your voice and the noise around you and help isolate exactly what needs to be heard. That way when you’re on a call, the person you’re talking to hears you and not the mess behind you. You can also use Ambient Aware2 technology while listening to music to tune out the outside world. It’s an adjustable tech that gives you exactly what you need when you need it.

The Galaxy Buds Plus have a very strong battery life. You’ll get 11 hours from the earbuds on a single charge, and the included wireless charging case can add another 11 on top of that before you ever have to recharge at all. They are also compatible with Fast Charge tech so you can get a full hour of playtime after just three minutes for those times where you forgot to charge and need a temporary boost.

Considering the case can be wirelessly charged, it’s the perfect pairing for the Samsung Fast Charge wireless charging pad. Not only can you get the most out of your new earbuds with this pad, but thanks to the Qi-certified wireless charging you can charge a plethora of things, including both Android smartphones and the iPhone. It even comes with a USB-C wall charger so you have everything you need.