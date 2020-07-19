Galaxy F Chicharito out with strained calf By





Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will miss up to four weeks with a strained calf, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Hernandez, who was reportedly injured during practice Thursday, missed Saturday night’s game against rival Los Angeles FC in the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. — the first game he has missed since joining MLS.

The Galaxy’s new designated player had appeared in all three games for the winless club. He struggled for shots and did not score in the team’s two games before the stoppage of play began in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hernandez, 32, scored his first MLS goal Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers during the first game for each team in the MLS is Back Tournament. But he missed a penalty shot and two other prime scoring chances.

The loss of Hernandez leaves the Galaxy without two key players. Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos did not join the team for the tournament after undergoing hernia surgery.

Hernandez, who is the all-time leading scorer for Mexico’s national team, has international experience with several top clubs including Mexico’s Guadalajara, England’s Manchester United, Spain’s Real Madrid and Germany’s Bayer (OTC:) Leverkusen.

