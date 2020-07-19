Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online from anywhere

The third Grand Prix in Formula 1’s 2020 schedule will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary and the track has 14 turns with a circuit length of 2.722 miles. The Hungarian Grand Prix will consist of 70 laps and drivers will cover just over 190 miles before finishing the race. Retired German driver Michael Schumacher currently holds the best lap record at the Hungaroring at one minute and nineteen seconds which he set back in 2004.

After two back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Formula 1 is heading to Hungary and we have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix on TV or online.

The Hungaroring also holds the distinction of being Formula One’s first Grand Prix behind the former Iron Curtain. Back in 1985, former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone decided he wanted a race in the USSR and a friend recommended Budapest. The circuit was originally intended to be located in Budapest’s largest park and be similar to the one used in the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the Hungarian government decided to build the Hungaroring outside the city near a major highway.

As was the case with the Austrian Grand Prix and last weekend’s Stryian Grand Prix, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires for this weekend’s race.

At last weekend’s Stryian Grand Prix, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton managed to improve upon his fourth place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix and take the top spot followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. There are still five rounds left in the 2020 Formula One Season but currently Bottas is ranked number one with 43 points, one win and two podiums though Hamilton is a close second with 37 points, one win and one podium.

Whether you’re closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Hungaroring this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Hungarian Grand Prix – When and where?

The 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary from July 17-19. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 19 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s Formula 1 racing.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

