Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online from anywhere

After two back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Formula 1 is heading to Hungary and we have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix on TV or online.
The third Grand Prix in Formula 1’s 2020 schedule will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary and the track has 14 turns with a circuit length of 2.722 miles. The Hungarian Grand Prix will consist of 70 laps and drivers will cover just over 190 miles before finishing the race. Retired German driver Michael Schumacher currently holds the best lap record at the Hungaroring at one minute and nineteen seconds which he set back in 2004.
The Hungaroring also holds the distinction of being Formula One’s first Grand Prix behind the former Iron Curtain. Back in 1985, former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone decided he wanted a race in the USSR and a friend recommended Budapest. The circuit was originally intended to be located in Budapest’s largest park and be similar to the one used in the Monaco Grand Prix. However, the Hungarian government decided to build the Hungaroring outside the city near a major highway.
As was the case with the Austrian Grand Prix and last weekend’s Stryian Grand Prix, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires for this weekend’s race.
At last weekend’s Stryian Grand Prix, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton managed to improve upon his fourth place finish at the Austrian Grand Prix and take the top spot followed by his teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. There are still five rounds left in the 2020 Formula One Season but currently Bottas is ranked number one with 43 points, one win and two podiums though Hamilton is a close second with 37 points, one win and one podium.
Whether you’re closely following the 2020 Formula 1 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Hungaroring this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.
Hungarian Grand Prix – When and where?
The 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Hungary from July 17-19. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 19 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s Formula 1 racing.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN. The network will show the race on ESPN beginning at 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT on Sunday.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Canada
Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TSN and the network’s coverage of the race will begin at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday. You can also stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online via the TSN app on your smartphone or tablet.
If you’re not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network’s content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix in the UK
UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on the network’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also steam the race on your smartphone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the race at 12:30pm BST on Sunday and the race will begin at 2:10pm BST.
Don’t want to sign up for Sky Sports just to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix, don’t worry as you can watch the whole event live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix in Australia
Formula 1 fans in Australia will be able to catch all the action at this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix on Fox Sports but you will need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch. The network will show the race at 11:05pm AEST on Sunday evening.
If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day Free Trial to watch the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hungarian Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
-Sebastian Vettel – #5
Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
