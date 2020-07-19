Flyers’ Voracek back on ice after delayed virus test By

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek returned to practice on Sunday, one day after skipping a scrimmage because of a delayed and inconclusive coronavirus test.

The subsequent test was negative, allowing the 30-year-old veteran to rejoin his teammates on the ice.

“(Voracek) looked fine, a lot of energy, a lot of pop in his skating,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “It was obvious he had skated back home (while the season was paused), a couple of times a week. He looked good, looked focused out there. I like the energy and enthusiasm be brought to our group.”

Voracek recorded 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 69 games this season for the Flyers, who will play the Boston Bruins on Aug. 2 to begin the Eastern Conference round-robin portion of the qualifiers.

Voracek has collected 695 points (207 goals, 488 assists) in 915 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Flyers.

