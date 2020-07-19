Five must-read business and finance books that you can read in 12 minutes

Article content

Reading may not really be your “thing” but the benefits of picking up more books to read may have you taking a second look, especially if it can help your career.

Picking up more literature has some undeniable benefits from a career aspect and some of the most successful leaders in business are frequents readers. Reading reduces stress, can help you sleep better, and can make you more empathetic. It also improves decision-making skills helping to mold you into a better leader.

Some of the most successful businessmen like Warren Buffet, Mark Cuban, and Bill Gates are all avid readers. Unfortunately for many, finding time to read hasn’t been the problem in the last couple of months. Many people are living in a constant state of anxiety and concentrating on a book could be difficult.