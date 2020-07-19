Final Melbourne public housing block comes out of lockdown

the The last Melbourne public housing tower has been released from “hard lockdown”, but not all residents are permitted to leave the building.

Around 370 residents of the North Melbourne housing block on Alfred Street are now free to leave their homes for essential reasons in line with restrictions put in place across the rest of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

33 Alfred Street is now officially out of lockdown, but around 100 residents are still unable to leave their homes. ()

A woman looks out a window at the Alfred Street Public Housing Complex in North Melbourne on Friday, twelve days into the two-week lockdown. (Getty)

But 123 others are still trapped inside their small units, either because they have tested positive to COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who has.

“They’re not allowed to leave their unit or their flat,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

Mr Andrews said they would be provided with “anything that they might need” during their in continuing isolation.

“They’ll continue to receive support and care both in practical ways, food and groceries, those sorts of things, as well as counselling and other support,” he said.

Victoria recorded 217 cases of coronavirus yesterday after a record peak on Friday of 428.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton described the numbers as “a relief” , but today’s numbers will be indicative of whether that downward trend is set to continue.

Cleaning takes place inside the Alfred Street Public Housing Complex in North Melbourne. (Getty)

Police ordered 72 fines to people breaching coronavirus restrictions yesterday.