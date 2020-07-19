Final Melbourne public housing block comes out of lockdown

the The last Melbourne public housing tower has been released from “hard lockdown”, but not all residents are permitted to leave the building.
Around 370 residents of the North Melbourne housing block on Alfred Street are now free to leave their homes for essential reasons in line with restrictions put in place across the rest of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.
But 123 others are still trapped inside their small units, either because they have tested positive to COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who has.
“They’re not allowed to leave their unit or their flat,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today.
Mr Andrews said they would be provided with “anything that they might need” during their in continuing isolation.
“They’ll continue to receive support and care both in practical ways, food and groceries, those sorts of things, as well as counselling and other support,” he said.
Victoria recorded 217 cases of coronavirus yesterday after a record peak on Friday of 428.
Police ordered 72 fines to people breaching coronavirus restrictions yesterday.
Under Stage Three restrictions currently in place for Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, residents are only permitted to leave their homes to shop for essential items, for daily exercise, to seek medical attention and to attend work or school if unable to do so from home.