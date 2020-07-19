Ferrari drivers lapped by Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s difficult season was laid bare during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, with both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc lapped by race winner Lewis Hamilton.

It was a result described as “unacceptable” by team boss Mattia Binotto, although the drivers themselves didn’t seem so surprised.

Vettel, who is leaving the team at the end of 2020, finished sixth, while Leclerc was down in 11th.

The results leave Ferrari languishing in fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, behind Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Racing Point. On current form, only McLaren could be considered to be in any danger of being overtaken by the Scuderia, and even that’s a toss-up.

Just a week after Vettel and Leclerc collided on the opening lap of the Styrian GP, the pair were probably wishing for another early shower, rather than the humiliation of being consigned to the midfield.

Sebastian Vettel in action at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“An extremely disappointing Sunday and the result is very hard to swallow,” said team boss Mattia Binotto.

“In qualifying, we had got the most out of the car as it is at the moment, but in the race that was not the case. To be lapped is very painful for us and our fans.

“Now we return home after this very long trip and we have to try everything we can to improve as much as possible in every area.

“Everyone will have to analyse their work and have the courage to change course if necessary, because the current dynamic is unacceptable. There is no other solution to fix this situation.”

Vettel was a bit more diplomatic after the race, noting that he was expecting Hamilton to lap him given the red car’s lack of pace.

“It was already clear that he would lap us before the race,” he told Sky F1. “It was not a surprise.

“I think probably today this was where we could finish, arguably fifth or sixth but probably not further up.”