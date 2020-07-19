Face masks to be mandatory for Melbourne, Mitchell Shire; Victoria records 363 new COVID-19 cases; Single-day global record for new infections broken; Community spread in NSW greater threat than in Melbourne; NSW sets testing record; New Victoria cases halved

Mr Hunt says the federal government is providing every possible assistance to Victoria as it tackles a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Already, 1212 Australian Defence Force personnel were on the ground in the state to assist with contact tracing, border controls, working at checkpoints and ensuring compliance for those in self isolation.

An additional 272 troops would be travelling to the state in the week, taking the total to 1484 troops.

“That is being done at the request of Victoria after the Commonwealth’s offer, and it is being done to make sure that a standard of each case every day is met,” he said.