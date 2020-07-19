Face masks ‘fundamental’ in flattening COVID-19 curve, in NSW face masks are encouraged but not enforced

That’s according to Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth, who welcomed the tightened health measures.

Face masks or coverings will become mandatory for Victorians in coronavirus hotspots from Thursday. (Chris Hopkins)

“We need every little bit of help we can get down in Victoria at the moment to help flatten and bend that curve,” Dr Coatsworth told Today.

“The most important thing for Victorian viewers is if you’re unwell, stay at home.

“If you get your mask on, go and get tested and don’t leave your home for anything other than those four reasons in those lockdown areas.

“That is going to be the fundamental thing that gets this under control with that added protection of mask-wearing becoming mandatory.”

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth has welcomed the tightened health measures. (Nine/Today)

Residents in those coronavirus hotspots are being encouraged to wear a mask following 18 new cases across the state yesterday.

Dr Coatsworth said it was “legitimate” to ask why health authorities had not followed Victoria by making face coverings mandatory.

“I think that is a legitimate question to ask and what we’ve got to appreciate is that mask-wearing is part of a suite of protective measures in the hotspots in NSW at the moment, mask-wearing is being encouraged but, again, the fundamentals have to be get yourself tested if you’ve got any symptoms, allow the contact-tracers to do their work,” Dr Coatsworth said.

Do you think compulsory masks should also be enforced outside of Victoria? Only if there are outbreaks 5568

“Ultimately it is the contact-tracing and shutting down of the chains of transmission that the contact-tracers do, that’s what actually controls the virus so those things are most important.”

The coming days would be a test of whether additional health measures had worked across Victoria after the state recorded 363 COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Those high numbers were “a concern” Dr Coatsworth said.

“There have been a series of measures introduced in a staggered fashion,” he said.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews wears face mask as face coverings become mandatory from Thursday. (Nine)

“What we should see over the next week is their effect which will hopefully be that light at the end of the tunnel to Victorians.”

But the second outbreak is likely to take longer to bring under control, he said.

“[What] I can say to the people of Victoria, you did it before, we did it before, we’ll do it again.

“These measures do work. It will take a little longer than it did last , I think, and that’s because of the established COVID in the community now.

“It’s not being imported anymore. It is within our community and that means it is going to take a little longer than it did before.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348