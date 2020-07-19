Explosion at power plant in central Isfahan province of Iran

() – An explosion occurred at a power station in central Isfahan province of Iran on Sunday but there were no casualties, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The explosion was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant in Islamabad, the managing director of the Isfahan Electric Company told IRNA.
There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since the end of June.
