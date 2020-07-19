Exclusive Video: Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about her link-ups with Sanya Malhotra

We are aware of the great camaraderie Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh share. They starred together in the blockbuster biopic, Dangal and friendship blossomed from there. The two are constantly seen together and this started the rumour that they might be a couple.

Reacting to this rumour, Fatima told host Rahul Gangwani, on today’s episode of 10 Minutes of happiness that she is fine with it and likes to get people’s reaction to the rumour. She said, “Suddenly, out of nowhere there is this rumour that Sanya and I are dating. I have no issues. I’m pro everybody, liking whoever they want. We are best friends. Just that we are constantly together. But I told Sanya that we should just accept to see people’s reactions. Some people get shaken up that a girl can love another girl.”

Further, when asked about her parents; reaction to the same, she added, “They did not read it. But parents think differently. They grow with you. When you’re a kid, they teach you things and when you grow up, you tell them what’s politically correct and what’s not. Initially, my brother and I hypothetically told my mother that someone is getting married to a boy. She would get scandalised. But we made her understand. Now she’s fine with it.”





