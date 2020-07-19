Environment Canada issues mobile emergency alert for tornado warning in parts of the GTA

Update 07/19/20 1:15pm ET: All tornado warnings have been dropped. The original story is below.
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado warning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and sent out an emergency alert on mobile devices.
“Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for this mobile coverage area. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the alert reads.
The emergency alert message went out at approximately 12:45pm ET on July 19th.
A tornado warning has been issued for several regions in the Greater Toronto Area including Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga and Brampton.
In 2017, the CRTC mandated all wireless carriers to provide text messages to mobile devices that notify Canadians of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing children.