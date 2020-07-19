Doja Cat Has ‘Accident’ On IG – Massive Fart In Front Of Fans!!

Pop sensation Doja Cat had a bit of an accident last week, while streaming on Instagram Live. Doja was bending over, and accidentally farted, MTO News has learned.

The fart was loud, long, and sounded serious. Almost immediately, Doja seemed embarrassed.

Watch

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is a singer, rapper and songwriter.She first rose to prominence with the release of the music video for her song “Mooo!”, which went viral in 2018. She subsequently became known for creating music videos and songs that achieve popularity on social media apps like TikTok.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Doja Cat began making and releasing music on SoundCloud when she was a teenager. She signed a joint record deal with RCA Records and Kemosabe Records at the age of 17 and subsequently released her debut extended play, Purrr!, in 2014.

She released her debut studio album, Amala, in 2018, followed by a deluxe repackage in 2019, which included the singles “Tia Tamera” and “Juicy”. Her second studio album, Hot Pink (2019), reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and contains the number one single “Say So”.