Disney reportedly pulls Facebook ads for Disney+ as part of boycott campaign

Disney is pulling ads for Disney+ and Hulu on Facebook and Instagram, as part of the ongoing ad boycott campaign against the social media giant.
Numerous companies around the world are participating in the ad boycott campaign and promising to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the social media giant to crack down on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the platform.
This is a significant move on Disney’s part, especially since it was Facebook’s top advertiser for the first six months of this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Disney spent $210 million USD (about $285 million CAD) of Facebook ads for Disney+ in the U.S. alone.
The company is reportedly thinking about pulling ads for other parts of its business, including ABC and Freeform.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly reluctant to change the social media platform’s policies amid the boycott campaign. The social media giant has said that it respects feedback from its partners, and that it takes hate speech seriously.
Several Canadian companies including TekSavvy, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, Cineplex, TD, CIBC, BMO and Lululemon are participating in the ad boycott.
Source: Wall Street Journal