Dennis Quaid Insists Alleged Animal Abuse in His Movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Never Happened

Universal Pictures

The ‘Pet Show’ host addresses the animal abuse allegations surrounding his 2017 feature film ‘A Dog’s Purpose’, claiming that the controversial video is misleading.

–

Dennis Quaid has spoken about the scandal surrounding his 2017 movie “A Dog’s Purpose“.

The flick was met with controversy when a video emerged online, which appeared to show one of the dogs on the set of the movie being abused during filming.

Speaking on his podcast “The Pet Show“, the star called the video a scam and very misleading, explaining, “What happened was the dog jumps into the water … there were divers, scuba divers, three of them, underneath the water.”

“One of the trainers reached down to give the dog a rest, and he pulled him up, and it looks like he’s pulling him up and choking him by the collar.”

Dennis continued, “What it doesn’t show is that there’s a table right below the dog, so the dog can rest his feet on the table. He’s not just being held up.”

Insisting the clip is doctored, Quaid added that he “goes under, and that’s where the guy cuts,” noting, “Well there were two divers waiting for him right there, it wasn’t even a second and a half.”

“They lifted him up, handed him to the trainer right by the pool and the dog didn’t even wait to get a collar on, he ran right to the other side of the pool to do it again. He loved it.”

The video raised concerns for the canine actors after it was released just prior to the film hitting theatres in 2017. An independent investigation later agreed that no animals were harmed on the set.