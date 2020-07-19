Deepika Padukone to star opposite Prabhas in his next

Prabhas 21 is one of the most talked-about films that will be helmed by director Nag Ashwin. Speculation about the leading lady for this sci-fi drama started a while back and confirming the news today, production house Vyjayanthi Films announced that Deepika Padukone will be starring opposite Prabhas.

The production house released a video, commemorating their 50 years in the film industry and announced that they are excited to work with the superstar. With Deepika on board for this big-budget drama, the Telugu film will garner nationwide appeal.

