D’Antoni: Westbrook in ‘good shape,’ is ‘ramping up’ for return

It sounds like Russell Westbrook isn’t being held back much despite testing positive for COVID-19.
Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Sunday that Westbrook is in “good shape” and has already begun “ramping up” ahead of the start of the regular season despite his health issue.
Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and had been placed in quarantine. He said he was “feeling well” at the time, and if he’s already ramping up his physical activity, it would seem he still is.
The star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. Once cleared to be around teammates, it certainly sounds like he might be poised for a quick return.