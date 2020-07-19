CZ Shares Thoughts on Judging Token’s Success By Cointelegraph

CZ Shares Thoughts on Judging Token’s Success
Top cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s CEO revealed his thoughts on token economics to explain how finance in the emerging new crypto industry works.
According to Binance’s blog post on July 18, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pointed out that it makes more sense to convert fiat currency to crypto such as and Binance’s native token BNB. Since the conversion fee on exchanges is substantially cheaper than what credit cards would charge.
