Cronulla Sharks defeat New Zealand Warriors, Round 10 NRL scores results

The Cronulla Sharks have thumped the New Zealand Warriors 46-10 at Central Coast Stadium.

The Sharks blitzed the struggling Warriors in the opening 15 minutes, scoring three quick tries and from that moment they never looked like giving up the lead.

Playmaker Shaun Johnson was a standout for Cronulla in the halves, sending a reminder of what his former side was missing.

Johnson was instrumental in Cronulla’s attack, finishing the match with one try and two assists.

Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien each finished the game with two tries to their name.

The Warriors were abysmal with the ball as they notched a total of 14 errors and completed their sets at just 63 percent.

Tempers flare over tackle on Toby Rudolf

Both sides were tangled up as a little scuffle late in the first half when Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi put a monster tackle on Toby Rudolph.

The tackle clearly didn’t sit well with a number of Sharks players including Aaron Woods who raced over as players started pushing and shoving each other.

In the middle of the scrap between both sides, a ball was hurled at the head of Jazz Tevaga.

The Sharks start the second half in style.

The referee awarded the Sharks a penalty over the big tackle due to illegal wrestling.

“Toby Rudolf was absolutely rocked by Agnatius Paasi,” Warren Smith said on Fox Sports’ commentary.

“Fresh on the field, he came charging out and he levelled Rudolph!

“Now there’s a flare-up. Aaron Woods is in there, so is Jazz Tevaga.”

NRL great Greg Alexander added: “The contact there was enormous!”