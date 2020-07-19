Critics contend that predictive policing algorithms need to be dismantled due to biased training data, even as advocates say that algorithms can be made fair (Niall Firth/MIT Technology Review)

Niall Firth / MIT Technology Review:
Critics contend that predictive policing algorithms need to be dismantled due to biased training data, even as advocates say that algorithms can be made fair — Lack of transparency and biased training data mean these tools are not fit for purpose. If we can’t fix them, we should ditch them.
