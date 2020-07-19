Cowboys fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow beats seven Penrith Panthers to score try of the year contender

North Queensland’s teenage fullback Hamiso ‘Hammer’ Tabuai-Fidow might well have scored a try of the year contender with a sensational highlight against the Panthers on Sunday.

Right before the end of the first half the Cowboys levelled scores at 4-4 through an unbelievable solo effort that saw Tabuai-Fidow beat seven Penrith players on his way to the try-line.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow of the Cowboys scores a try (Getty)

The 18-year-old received the ball off an offload around the middle of the park and proceeded to side-step and fend off half the Panthers side and explode down the left flank with his infamous speed.

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns was left stunned in the commentary box by the youngster’s athleticism.

“Look at this young fella move!” Johns said on Nine’s commentary.

“Look at that for balance! How did he stay on his feet and keep his pace?”

NRL commentator Mat Thompson added: “The deception of the footwork… he looks up and just goes bang.”

“That try gives this young team some belief,” Johns said before the halftime break.