The Toronto Blue Jays were told recently that the Canadian government will not allow them to play home games at the Rogers Centre this season, so they team will need to temporarily find a new home. One option is Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dan Shulman, who works for ESPN and calls games for the Blue Jays on Sportsnet, said on Saturday that the team is looking at high-level minor league stadiums. He mentioned Charlotte as an option, via Fox 46 producer Derek Miloff: