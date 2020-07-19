Cointelegraph Cracks Down on Staff Imposters, Investigation on the Way By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Cracks Down on Staff Imposters, Investigation on the Way
Over the last several months, a number of people claiming to be Cointelegraph staff have paraded around LinkedIn (NYSE:) and Telegram, as well as through email. These efforts often attempt to lure unsuspecting victims into sending payments in exchange for stories written about them or their companies and posted on Cointelegraph.
Through work with blockchain analytics and Anti-Money Laundering company Coinfirm, Cointelegraph tracked some of this activity, shedding light on the situation.
