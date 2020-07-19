Cloudflare Outage Shows Crypto Holders Are Not That Decentralized By Cointelegraph

Cloudflare Outage Shows Crypto Holders Are Not That Decentralized
Cloudflare (NYSE:), a major company responsible for running an array of functions for websites across the internet, suffered downtime on July 17, affecting a large number of websites’ functionality. The downtime ultimately caused a drop in (BTC) transactions.
“The Cloudflare DNS [Domain Name System] outage can be seen reflected in the rate of Bitcoin transactions broadcast, presumably because popular web wallets became inaccessible,” Bitcoin engineer and expert, Jameson Lopp, said in a July 17 tweet. Lopp’s tweet included a chart showing a noticeable drop in Bitcoin’s transactions per second.
