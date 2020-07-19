China says it will respond with resolution if UK sanctions officials By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu watches next Chinese Lunar New Year parade in London

LONDON () – China will resolutely respond to any attempt by Britain to sanction Chinese officials following the imposition of a security law in Hong Kong, its ambassador to London said on Sunday.

“If the UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on anyone in China, China will certainly give a decisive response,” Liu Xiaoming said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“You’ve seen what happens in the United States, they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials. I don’t want to see this happen in … relations between China and the United Kingdom.”

Disclaimer: Fusion media I would like to remind you that the data contained on this website is not necessarily real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning that prices are indicative and not appropriate for commercial purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media assumes no responsibility for commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of the use of this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will accept no responsibility for loss or damage as a result of reliance on information, including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained on this website. Having full information about the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR