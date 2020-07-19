China says it will respond with resolution if UK sanctions officials By

© . Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu watches next Chinese Lunar New Year parade in London
LONDON () – China will resolutely respond to any attempt by Britain to sanction Chinese officials following the imposition of a security law in Hong Kong, its ambassador to London said on Sunday.
“If the UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on anyone in China, China will certainly give a decisive response,” Liu Xiaoming said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.
“You’ve seen what happens in the United States, they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials. I don’t want to see this happen in … relations between China and the United Kingdom.”
