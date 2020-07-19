Check Out Where Your Favorite Road Rules and The Challenge Competitors Are Now

Two years after her fifth and final appearance (on 2006’s The Gauntlet 2), the once-sheltered Mormon girl from Provo, Utah and ophthalmologist husband Spencer Rogers, decided to try for a family and, as she shares on her personal website, Planet Julie, “my illustrious TV career came to a bitter sweet but welcome end.”

Following stints in Wisconsin, Europe and Connecticut (where she earned her health sciences degree from UConn), they settled in California because, as she writes, “there is something about the California coast that you just cannot find anywhere else.” There she focuses on raising Evelyn, 10, Westley, 8, and Forrest, 3, managing their various homes and, as she puts it, “a smattering of hobbies.”