Check out the most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Tom Bergeron and Erin andrews they are leaving the stage of the ballroom to the left.

Bergeron, who has hosted Dancing with the stars From the beginning, he tweeted that he will no longer host ABC’s success after 15 years of service. A few days after the news of his departure, it was revealed Tyra banks It will take over the hosting duties as well as serve as executive producer while the show is headed in a “new creative direction,” according to a press release.

“Just informed[[[[Dancing with the stars]will continue without me. It has been an incredible 15 years and the most unexpected gift of my career, “wrote Bergeron.” I am grateful for that and for the friendships of a lifetime. With that said, what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?

Andrews, who has been her co-host since 2014, will also be coming out, and ABC and BBC Studios said in a statement: “Fans have supported her since she originally competed as a contestant in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark. distinctive of the show. “