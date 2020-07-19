Chainlink Utility Drives LINK Price, but a Correction Could Be Coming By Cointelegraph

Chainlink Utility Drives LINK Price, but a Correction Could Be Coming
Chainlink’s token, LINK, is once again among the most talked-about altcoins, having surged over 370% year-to-date. In July alone, the now ninth-largest crypto by market cap has gained close to 80%, with blockchain analytics firm Santiment identifying LINK as its top-ranked emerging cryptocurrency.
Amid the price gains for LINK has come talk of a new altseason, especially for altcoins related to the currently booming decentralized finance market. As the DeFi market continues to experience significant growth, the need for decentralized oracles for smart contract protocols, like the type offered by Chainlink, becomes even more important.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.