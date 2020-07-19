Caption Health raises $53M Series B for its AI-guided tech that lets health care providers take diagnostic-quality ultrasound scans without specialized training (Sophia Kunthara/Crunchbase News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Sophia Kunthara / Crunchbase News:

Caption Health raises $53M Series B for its AI-guided tech that lets health care providers take diagnostic-quality ultrasound scans without specialized training  —  Caption Health, a company that develops artificial intelligence software for health care providers, has raised $53 million in a Series B.

