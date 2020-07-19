Canada foreign minister confirms black boxes of downed Ukrainian airliner arrive in Paris: tweet By

© . Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Champagne speaks during news conference in Riga



() – Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed on Sunday in a tweet https:// that black boxes of a downed Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board in January have arrived in Paris.

The black boxes of the airliner are expected to be brought to France’s air accident agency BEA on Monday, he added.

On Saturday, Iran said that it has sent the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner that it had accidentally downed in January to France for analysis.