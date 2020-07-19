Calls for Queensland border checkpoints to be moved south to ease congestion

With lines backed up for kilometres along the state borders, the idea of the border being moved south towards the Tweed River or Banora Point is expected to be addressed this week.

That’s despite NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian last week ruling the idea out saying, “Let’s just be clear. We will rule that out. It won’t be happening”.

There are calls from Queensland to move the border line further south into NSW with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk believing it will help ease heavy congestion. (Elise Derwin)

Ms Palaszczuk has suggested that because the M1 motorway is wider, it would make sense for the border check points to be moved towards Tweed Heads instead.

“You know, we will do whatever is necessary but we have previously requested at an operational level, if it could be moved to the Tweed River,” Ms Palaszczuk told media.

“That is purely a matter now for the NSW premier. I’m not going to comment any further until I’ve been able to send that letter and have a discussion.”

It comes as dozens of defence personnel have been moved in to help with heavy congestion at the Queensland/New South Wales border.

Australian Defence Force Captain Bradley White said the 60 additional officers are on top of another 90 officers already helping at the state’s western borders.

“They’re just there to assist the police in monitoring it traffic flow and giving them support where required to ease their workload on the border checkpoints,” Captain White told Today.

Sixty Australian Defence Force officers have been deployed across five border check points to help with the lengthy queues forming over the past week.

Queensland recorded zero new cases of coronavirus yesterday, while NSW had another 18 confirmed.

