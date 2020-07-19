Bulldogs to announce Trent Barrett

The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly set to announce the signing of Trent Barrett as their next head coach in the coming days.

Rugby league reporter David Riccio revealed on Nine’s Sunday Footy Show that the signing of Barrett will soon be made official.

“It will happen within the next 48-72 hours,” Riccio said.

“Trent has the contract and he’s just mulling over a few minor matters on that contract.”

Trent Barrett (Getty)

It’s expected the current Penrith assistant coach will sign a three-year deal with the Bulldogs beginning from 2021.

Bulldogs assistant coach Steve Georgallis is currently the stand-in coach and was the man in charge during Canterbury’s loss to the Dragons on Saturday.

Nine News reporter Danny Weidler first revealed last week that Barrett had been interviewed by the Bulldogs before they parted company with Dean Pay.

The last time Barrett was the head coach of an NRL team was back in 2018 when he was at Manly. He coached the club for three seasons from 2016-2018.

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler said today that despite Barrett’s 40% win record with the Sea Eagles during his stint at the club, the 42-year-old coach would’ve learned a lot from his previous experience.

“I thought he had a little bit of success at Manly, I thought he did a good job,” Fittler said on Nine’s Sunday afternoon footy.

Fittler discusses Barrett move to Bulldogs

“He brought some players through. He had a few injuries, especially at the front row. I think he should be diving headfirst.

“When you go to a club like Manly, it’s a bit of an edgy club. It’s a bit tricky and there are some politics that go with it. He would’ve learned a lot from that.

“I’m advising Barrett to do the same at Canterbury, dive in.”