Bud Black thrilled with Rockies’ offense as summer camp closes at Coors Field

Facemasks, intrasquad games and faux-fives instead of high-fives. Quicker player personnel decisions forced by a shortened timetable. Prepping players for a season in the face of a deadly, worldwide pandemic.

“A weird existence,” is how manager Bud Black described the Rockies’ 15-day “summer camp” as it came to a close Sunday at Coors Field.

Weird, for sure, but very successful, according to Black, who continues to gush about his club’s state of preparedness as it nears Friday night’s 2020 season-opener at the Texas Rangers.

“I feel good about our position-player group,” Black said. “I’ve been really impressed by their work — the shape they were in, coming in here and the work they’ve done while here in Denver. These guys are ready.”

After a light workout at Coors on Monday, the Rockies will fly to Texas and play exhibition games vs. the Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If there is one thing that stands out about the Rockies’ camp, it’s been the way the offense has shined. their bats. The sound of baseballs careening off empty outfield seats has been a common occurrence at Coors.

“I really, really liked the way we swung the bats, as a group,” Black said. “I’m crossing my fingers that this continues into the game Friday night. I thought the pitchers might be a little bit ahead of the hitters, but that hasn’t been the case.”

Rookie infielder Brendan Rodgers, the third overall player selected in the 2015 draft who’s hoping to find a productive role with the team this year, believes the club took full advantage of their mini-camp.

“We have all busted our tails in these two weeks and we’ve put in the work and the on defense and everything,” he said. “I feel like we’re ready to go. A lot of guys are raking and a lot the pitchers are throwing really well. I think these two weeks pushed the guys a little harder to see what’s in the tank.”

The 60-game sprint of a season will require relatively quick decisions, something that became clear last Friday when the Rockies cut loose struggling veteran relievers Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee, putting an end to Colorado’s strategy of spending big to prop up the bullpen.

Following a 2017 playoff appearance, general manager Jeff Bridich committed $106 million to the makeover, giving both Shaw and McGee three-year, $27 million contracts, and signing all-star closer Wade Davis to a three-year, $52 million deal. Shaw posted a 5.61 ERA in 130 games with Colorado and McGee didn’t do much better (5.54 ERA) in 106 appearances.

Only Davis remains, with the Rockies hoping he can bounce back from his 2019 season in which he posted an 8.65 ERA in 50 games — the fifth-worst mark in the majors among pitchers with 40 innings. Though the Rockies continue to profess faith in Davis as their primary closer, the leash will be short for Davis and others who don’t perform.

The Rockies’ 30-man roster is nearly set. Right-handed reliever Daniel Bard and two other non-roster invitees in camp, outfielder Matt Kemp and utilityman Chris Owings, were told Friday they will be included on the team’s opening day 30-man roster. The biggest question still looming is who will back up catcher Tony Wolters. It’s likely that veteran Drew Butera will beat out Elias Díaz, Dom Nuñez and Chris Rabago.

“I’ve been impressed by Drew,” Black said. “He had a good spring training in Scottsdale, he swung the bat up here (during) these intrasquad games. He looks great.”