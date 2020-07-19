Brooklyn Nets sign Justin Anderson for rest of season | NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Justin Anderson for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The move for Anderson – who can play as a forward or a guard – was expected after forward Michael Beasley left the team earlier this week. He reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Anderson was already in the Orlando area during the week and under quarantine, which was required before he could enter the ‘bubble’ environment the NBA has created for its upcoming season restart.

Anderson played in three games for the Nets in January under a 10-day contract. He averaged 1.0 point and 0.7 rebounds.

He also played in 31 G League games, split between the Toronto affiliate Raptors 905 (15 games) and the Long Island Nets (16). Anderson averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals.

Overall, Anderson is averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 219 games (23 starts) over five NBA seasons with four teams.

Image:

Michael Beasley left the Nets just days after signing this month – he reportedly contracted coronavirus



The Nets have been running into obstacles while trying to put together a roster for the restart.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center DeAndre Jordan and forward Taurean Prince are done for the season due to contracting coronavirus, while forward Wilson Chandler opted out of the resumption for family reasons.

Meanwhile, guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and forward Kevin Durant (Achilles) are not available due to injuries.

The Nets signed Beasley on July 10, but he departed the team after the positive test and will not be returning.

Brooklyn (30-34) reside in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are solidly positioned for one of the conference’s eight playoff spots.

The Nets have eight games remaining and are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando Magic (30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40).

The Nets resume play against the Magic on July 31.