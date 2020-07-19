Broncos Darius Boyd to fullback, Phil Gould urges Brisbane

Rugby league great Phil Gould has urged the Brisbane Broncos to give Darius Boyd one last crack at fullback in a bid to improve the team’s defence.

The Broncos last Friday night were kept scoreless and thumped 48-0 by the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.

Brisbane’s defence was so bad the likes of Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns were left baffled during Nine’s broadcast of the match.

Thurston said he had “never seen a poorer defensive effort by the Broncos” in his lifetime, while Johns described the Broncos as “awful to watch.”

Gus urges caution with the Bulldogs’ salary cap: Final Whistle – Round 10

Gould suggested Brisbane should make a list ditch effort by bringing Boyd back into the fullback position if the club hopes to have any chance at fixing up their defensive and communication woes.

Boyd, who currently starts in the centres, was relieved of the No.1 jersey duties following a dip in form last year with 18-year-old young gun Tesi Niu coach Anthony Seibold’s current choice for the position.

“I will make one exception, ever since Darius Boys has moved to the centres, their whole defensive resolve has fallen apart,” Gould said on Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle.

“Darius Boyd in his day, and I’m not saying he’s playing as well as used to, but he was the best defensive fullback and organiser in the game.

Joey puts the Broncos on blast

“In a young team that’s lacking communication, lacking conviction and lacking confidence, it may be the voice they need at the back.

“Maybe he can’t compete with the fullbacks of today, but he certainly can get behind the line there, organise the defensive line and get some communication going.”

However, Gould made one thing clear to the 33-year-old – “take an early shower” should he chose to reject the fullback responsibilities.

“I would be saying to Darius Boyd, ‘you’ve got one week. I’m going to put you back to fullback, please help these blokes get their defensive line in order. If you don’t want to do that then go and take an early shower and get with the rest of them’,” he said.

“But I would try for one week, to put Darius Boyd back at the back and see if he can help these young fellas regroup and show a little bit of steel in defence because that’s what he’s really good at. He’s useless in the centres.”