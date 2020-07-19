Braves remove tomahawk chop sculpture from outside ballpark

The Atlanta Braves said recently that they are sticking with their nickname but will evaluate how to handle the “tomahawk chop” going forward, and it appears they may be in the early phases of trying to eliminate the popular hand gesture.

A wooden sculpture that featured a tomahawk and the phrase “Chop On” has been removed from outside Truist Park in Atlanta. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic noticed that the area where the sculpture used to sit near the third base entrance of the stadium is now vacant.