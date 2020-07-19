Boy, 18, dies, girl, 13, critical after motorbike collides with car in Vanderbijlpark

Two teenagers, an 18-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were involved in the collision.

An 18-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl critically injured after their motorbike collided with a vehicle in Vanderbijlpark on Saturday, ER24 has said.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the incident happened on President Steyn Street, adding paramedics had arrived at the scene at 17:20.

Upon arrival, medics found the boy and girl lying in the road.

“Medics assessed the [patients] and found that one had sustained numerous fatal injuries, while the second was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the [boy], and [he] was declared dead,” Meiring said.

The girl was treated and airlifted to hospital, while the driver of the car was not injured.

He added local authorities were on scene conducting further investigations.