Blue Jays can’t play in Toronto because of travel-related concerns in the United States

TORONTO – The Blue Jays will not play their home games in Toronto this year because the Canadian government does not believe it is safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday that the federal government had denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at the Rogers Center, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press before the announcement.

Municipal and provincial governments gave the team permission to play at their local stadium and were awaiting approval from the Canadian federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play at their local baseball stadiums, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.

Mendicino told AP that frequent travel to the US, where COVID-19 cases are emerging, was the biggest problem.

“There were serious risks if we continued with the MLB and Jays’ regular season proposal and therefore concluded that it was not in the national interest,” Mendicino said. “I understand that some people will be disappointed, but this decision cannot be made as a fanatic. It is made in the name of the health and safety of Canadians.”

The Blue Jays were informed via phone call. The team’s alternative home gaming sites include its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, as well as Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to the Triple affiliate. -To Toronto and across the Niagara River from Canada.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said players’ health is a concern in Florida. He said the team has spent more examining Buffalo in the past few days, but said the stadium has infrastructure challenges. Lack of space in the clubhouse makes social distancing difficult, but Shapiro said some players may have their lockers installed in the suites. Sahlen Field also needs improvements to its field lights and training facilities, he said.

Dunedin is the only one that is 100% transparent at the moment and ready to go. That from the point of view of the player’s health has some challenges, “said Shapiro. “Buffalo is undoubtedly one we’ve spent an increasing amount of over the past few weeks. That’s not done. There are some infrastructure and player facilities challenges to bring it up to major league standards. And then we have other alternatives that are real that we continue working for and that may be better for us. ”

He declined to say what other sites they are considering. He said they would seek to improve batting cages, weight rooms and training rooms in Buffalo if they are collected.

“Buffalo is the place we’ve spent the most in the last 10 days,” said Shapiro. “There is a lot we have to do. Some of this could be done after we start playing, but I’m sure Buffalo is a viable alternative. With the amount of resources we would gather if we focused solely on Buffalo, we can make it what it needs to be in to play. ”

The Blue Jays are slated to start the season on July at Tampa Bay. Their first game was set for five days later against Washington.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz lobbied for the team to move to the city.

“We are going to find a way to make them the ‘Buffalo Blue Jays’ this year,” Poloncarz wrote in a text message to The AP.

Shapiro called Canada’s decision disappointing, but credited health officials for mitigating the spread of the virus.

“Without hesitation we respect the decision. It is not difficult to think how well managed and well managed the virus has been in Toronto and Canada by political and public health leaders, “Shapiro said.

“We move forward without excuses, knowing that all of our alternatives will be somewhat imperfect.”

Mendicino said the government is open to considering future restart plans for the postseason should the risk of transmission of the virus decrease.

“We are committed to maintaining an open line of communication with both MLB and the Toronto Blue Jays and, in due course, we will re-evaluate,” he said.

MLB needed an exemption from the requirement that anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The border between the United States and Canada remains closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21.

“In Canada you have seen us flatten the curve. You have seen that the cases have decreased significantly and that is largely due to the sacrifices that Canadians have made. We cannot take a step back,” said Mendicino.

“We believe this is the right decision and is backed by the evidence and advice of our health experts. And fans who still want to watch baseball will be able to watch the broadcast, only from a different location. “

The NHL received a waiver for its season restart, but that was a much simpler case because games are restricted to two centers: Edmonton and Toronto.

The Blue Jays received a waiver for the summer camp, during which the players agreed to isolate themselves at the hotel attached to the Rogers Center and create a quarantine environment. Players cannot leave the stadium or hotel, and violators face fines of up to $ 750,000 Canadians ($ 551,000 US) and up to six months in jail.

Toronto Mayor John Tory lobbied the federal government to approve the plan, but said Saturday he understands the decision given the situation in the United States.

Dr. Andrew Morris, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and medical director of the Antimicrobial Management Program at the Sinai-University Health Network, said the city and province were wrong to push for games to be played in Canada.

“It is very clear that having people who come from the US repeatedly is not the right thing to do,” Morris said. “This should have been due to a decision made in Toronto or by the province. It’s a little disappointing that it had to be done in Ottawa. “

