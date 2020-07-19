Blue Jays can’t play in Toronto because of travel-related concerns in the United States

Home World News Blue Jays can’t play in Toronto because of travel-related concerns in the...

Matilda Coleman
TORONTO – The Blue Jays will not play their home games in Toronto this year because the Canadian government does not believe it is safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday that the federal government had denied the Blue Jays’ request to play at the Rogers Center, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press before the announcement.

Municipal and provincial governments gave the team permission to play at their local stadium and were awaiting approval from the Canadian federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play at their local baseball stadiums, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.

Mendicino told AP that frequent travel to the US, where COVID-19 cases are emerging, was the biggest problem.

“There were serious risks if we continued with the MLB and Jays’ regular season proposal and therefore concluded that it was not in the national interest,” Mendicino said. “I understand that some people will be disappointed, but this decision cannot be made as a fanatic. It is made in the name of the health and safety of Canadians.”

The Blue Jays were informed via phone call. The team’s alternative home gaming sites include its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, as well as Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to the Triple affiliate. -To Toronto and across the Niagara River from Canada.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said players’ health is a concern in Florida. He said the team has spent more examining Buffalo in the past few days, but said the stadium has infrastructure challenges. Lack of space in the clubhouse makes social distancing difficult, but Shapiro said some players may have their lockers installed in the suites. Sahlen Field also needs improvements to its field lights and training facilities, he said.

Dunedin is the only one that is 100% transparent at the moment and ready to go. That from the point of view of the player’s health has some challenges, “said Shapiro. “Buffalo is undoubtedly one we’ve spent an increasing amount of over the past few weeks. That’s not done. There are some infrastructure and player facilities challenges to bring it up to major league standards. And then we have other alternatives that are real that we continue working for and that may be better for us. ”

He declined to say what other sites they are considering. He said they would seek to improve batting cages, weight rooms and training rooms in Buffalo if they are collected.

“Buffalo is the place we’ve spent the most in the last 10 days,” said Shapiro. “There is a lot we have to do. Some of this could be done after we start playing, but I’m sure Buffalo is a viable alternative. With the amount of resources we would gather if we focused solely on Buffalo, we can make it what it needs to be in to play. ”

The Blue Jays are slated to start the season on July at Tampa Bay. Their first game was set for five days later against Washington.

