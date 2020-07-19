Bitcoin Price Charts Suggest $9K Deadlock May Finally End Next Week By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price Charts Suggest $9K Deadlock May Finally End Next Week
The price of (BTC) has been continuing the previous week’s weakness as the support of $9,000 has been tested many times. However, the market itself is not acting bearish because altcoins such as DOGE, for example, are surging left and right.
Is the market ready for a momentum shift and a big volatile move by BTC, the top-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization?
