Best microSD Cards for Galaxy S8 in 2020

The Galaxy S8 offers 64GB of internal storage, which might be more than enough for some. But if your phone is close to capacity with all your music, video, or pictures, you should take advantage of Galaxy S8’s expandable storage and grab a quality microSD card. Samsung doesn’t let you use your mciroSD for adoptable storage which means you won’t be able to use it as you do the phone’s internal storage, but it’s a great place to store your treasured photos and videos, or side-load your favorite music, media, and games.



With read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s, this is the fastest card from Samsung that’s also U3 classified which makes it perfect for 4K video. 128GB will triple your storage space, which can hold dozens of films or thousands of songs. $20 at Amazon

$74 at Newegg SanDisk’s high-performance microSDHC UHS-I Card offers transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s and with its U3 rating, it is more than capable of handling 4K video. 64GB will double your storage for the cost of a large pizza. PNY’s U3 Pro Elite 128GB card offers plenty of storage and the speeds you need. Classified at U3, it is great for video, and it is capable of up to 95MB/s read and 90MB/s write. Given the pricing of the other PNY cards, this is your best value for sure. Samsung offers cards that are much bigger than 32GB, but you might not actually need much more extra storage storage than that. If you just need a little extra space and don’t want to spent much on a card, this EVO+ card fits the bill nicely. $9 at Amazon SanDisk is a respected brand when it comes to memory cards and storage products, and cards like this show you why. The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is a Class 10 card that comes with a 10-year warranty and has quick transfer speeds (up to 100MB/s). $30 at Amazon This V30 card features the A2 rating, which means that’s its well-suited to storing and running applications if the 64GB of internal storage on your S8 is getting too full. 256GB is also the biggest microSD card the S8 is rated to use.

Chances are you’ve owned your Galaxy S8 for a while now, and you’re nearing storage capacity. Whether you’re constantly deleting photos or apps to clear up space on your phone or want to load up your phone with your favorite media, there’s really no better time to buy a microSD card for your Galaxy S8 — although we must warn you that the popularity and small size of microSD have made them a prime target for counterfeiters.

Our best advice is to try and stick with trusted brands from trusted sellers, always check the cards when they first arrive, and immediately file a claim to return or exchange the card if you suspect you might have purchased a fake.

The absolute best card you should get is the Samsung EVO Select 128GB which is available for a great price that routinely drops even lower on sale. Samsung is a natural choice for a Samsung phone, but SanDisk also offers a pretty compelling option for both 200GB and 256GB cards.