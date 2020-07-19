Best free software for Windows 10 computers from the Microsoft Store – Latest News

If you’ve bought a new Windows 10 machine, you don’t have to search far and wide on the internet to find and download the software you need. Simply head to the Microsoft Store for the pick of the lot that will get you up and running in no time…

The WPS Suite



The Windows installation comes with Office 365 Personal, but you will have to pay a subscription fee to use it. Alternative? The WPS Office Suite by Kingsoft.



Users of the MS office suite will find WPS’ interface familiar in looks and features; it comes with all the tools you need—including free templates—to create and edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations.



You even get a built-in PDF viewer. And if you upgrade to a Pro account, you get extras like 20GB cloud storage, the ability to edit PDFs, convert them to Word documents, split and merge PDFs, convert pictures to editable text (OCR), and more. Whichever way you look at it, the WPS Suite is one of the best free office software there is.

PDF X



If you choose to use the free version of WPS, you will miss out on all its extra PDF-editing capabilities. Don’t worry: PDF X has you covered.



This free alternative software, which lets you view, print, edit and annotate PDFs, comes with support for additional formats such as PS, TIFF, DjVu, EPUB, DVI, XPS, ODT, PNG, JPG and Fax.



PDF X can be used to highlight text, remove, add or change annotations, digitally sign PDF files and add stamps. You even get functions like bookmarks, zoom, and myriad text-selection methods. As far as free versions of PDF editors go, this is one of the best there is.

Polarr Photo Editor



With Polarr, you don’t even need professional photo-editing skills to make your pictures look good. The free software comes with a host of tools and filters that can enhance almost any photograph with a few clicks of your mouse button.



It even gives you granular controls over aspects like colour, tint, exposure, and contrast. Professionals get advanced features like layer support, curve tools, adjustments and so much more.



For the most part, the free version of this software is all you will ever need to add pizzazz to your images, but you have the option to sign up for a paid account that gives you access to extra filters, and unlimited use of Polarr’s powerful image-editing capabilities.

IrfanView



Polarr is a great image-editing tool, but this list would be incomplete without IrfanView. In existence since 1996, this software is specifically optimised for quick image display and loading times.



Its image-editing feature includes crop, resize, rotate, and conversion between myriad file formats. You can also use it to modify a picture’s brightness, contrast, tint, and gamma level, manually or automatically. Many of these changes can be applied to multiple images in one operation with the help of IrfanView’s batch-processing feature.



This software can help create screensavers and slide shows from collections of images with optional MP3 audio, which can then be saved as stand-alone executables for Windows computers. IrfanView even lets you create icons by converting common graphic files into the ICO format. The software is free to use for personal use and packs in powerful features that only become apparent after you start using it.

Audacity Windows Store Edition



Audacity is easily the best free audio editor there is, and this Windows Store Edition is no different. It packs a full set of professional-grade editing tools that allow you to cut, copy, paste and mix tracks, and even add effects and filters.



The software can record and play sounds, import and export WAV, AIFF, MP3 and OGG files. It comes with a built-in amplitude-envelope editor, a customisable spectrogram mode, as well as a frequency analysis window.



Newbies to the world of audio editing can get familiar with this tool by using its Quick Help feature or accessing its extensive user manual.

File Viewer Plus



In a modern work environment, you might receive a whole bunch of files in different formats from clients and colleagues. Now, it is not prudent to have supporting software for every file type on your PC, and this is where File Viewer Plus comes in.

The software lets you view over 150 file formats in the free version, and you can even inspect their metadata. But if you want extra functionality, you can update to a paid account that supports over 300 file types in categories such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, email, web files, images, audio, video, and archives. The full version of File Viewer Plus even lets you save, edit, convert and print files, and also batch convert multiple files at once.

Enpass Password Manager



This secure app allows you to store multiple passwords for your online accounts, credit and debit card information and much more—securely in one place—protected under one single master password.



Install its browser plugin—available for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Vivaldi—and you can also auto-fill logins, credit card details and more with zero hassles.



When you key in your sensitive information, Enpass protects it with AES 256-bit encryption using the open-source SQLCIPHER engine before it leaves your machine, so it is unreadable to anyone else.



The service then stores this protected data on its servers, so only you can access it from any device over the internet. A free account lets you store 25 items in a single vault.