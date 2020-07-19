Best Fashion-Forward Fitness Trackers in 2020

Best

Fashion-Forward Fitness Trackers

2020

If you want to get into shape, you’re going to need a quality fitness tracker to help you get there. There are so many options out there and it can be challenging to figure out which one is right for you. With these fashion-forward fitness trackers, you’ll not only have the ability to track your activity, but you’ll look stylish while you do it.



Everyone knows that Fitbit is one of the leaders in the fitness tracker industry, but you might be surprised to learn that it offers some pretty stylish options as well, like the Alta HR. With the addition of heart-rate monitoring, you’ll be able to better track calories burned. The Alta HR also tracks sleep stages, resting heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, and more. The battery will last an entire week before needing a recharge. The Motiv Fitness is a slim titanium-shell ring that is durable yet lightweight and comes with an app that gives you a look at your health on a day-to-day basis. In addition to counting your steps, you’ll be able to look at distance traveled, calories burned, sleep, resting heart rate, and your progress in meeting goals. The ring isn’t just fashionable, it’s also resistant to dust, waterproof up to 50 meters, and scratch-resistant. $200 at Motiv Once synced to Apple Health or Google Fit, you’re free to wear the Bellabeat device any way you’d like — whether that be around your wrist or even as a necklace. The Bellabeat can track steps, distance, calories, menstrual cycle, and even encourages you to get active after extended period inactivity. It’s splash-proof and includes a coin cell battery that can last up to six months before needing to be replaced. If you want something that’s slim and attractive but can still handle your health/activity tracking, you’ll love the Garmin Vivosmart 4. The display is small but easy to read. This device can track your heart rate, steps, and calories. It also has stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, and a Pulse Ox sensor to track blood oxygen saturation. The battery lasts for a week, so you won’t have to charge it too often. It comes in a variety of colors, including berry, gray, black, and azure blue. The Fitbit Inspire HR is an affordable option that offers plenty of features, not to mention that it looks and feels good on the wrist. You get five days of battery life along with tracking for steps, calories, sleep, and heart rate. It’s also easy to swap out the bands to something much more stylish. The touchscreen makes for effortless tapping and swiping, too. This fitness tracker also lets you see your real-time pace and distance when you connect to your phone’s GPS. The Oura smart ring measures your pulse, body temperature, and can even detect the amplitude and the intensity of your body movements. You’ll be able to set your daily goals for steps, calories burned, and inactivity alerts. You can also use the Oura RIng to monitor your sleep. This ring is available in various styles and colors, so you can choose the one that suits you best. It’s pricy, but you can’t beat the quality. $299+ at Oura Ring

Get fit in fashion

You’ll be able to go about your day in style with any of these fashion-forward fitness trackers. You’ll be tracking your stats and looking good as you do it. Fitness can be fashionable if you want it to be!

We’re big fans of the Fitbit Alta HR, which is available in a variety of colors, including pink, rose gold, gunmetal black, coral, and more. Whenever you feel like changing your style, you can check out affordable replacement bands for your fitness tracker.

If you want to track your activity with something a bit more subtle (and affordable), then you might find the Fitbit Inspire HR to be more appealing. With five days of battery life, you’ll be able to track your steps, calories, sleep, and heart rate behind the scenes without having to wear a bulky device on your wrist. It’s perfect for those who want to be able to wear other fashion accessories with their fitness tracker.