Best Buy Canada having 1-day Flash Sale on audio tech

Best Buy Canada is having a one-day ‘Flash Sale’ on audio tech, specifically wireless headphones, earbuds, gaming headsets, and portable speakers. We’ve collected a roundup of most of the discounted tech, some to the tune of 80 percent.
Wireless Headphones
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $150)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Club Collection On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $169.99 (save $80)
- AfterShokz Titanium Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)
- Audio Technica ATH-DSR7 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $100)
- Sony WHCH500 On-Ear Headphones with Mic for $49.99 (save $70)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $199.97 (save $50)
- Aftershokz Air Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones for $139.99 (save $20)
- Audio Technica ATH-S200BT Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $49.97 (save $30)
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $229.99 (save $50)
- House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $369.99 (save $30)
Gaming Headset
- Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One for $109.99 (save $20)
- Corsair Virtuoso Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for $219.99 (save $30)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset with Microphone for $149.99 (save $30)
- Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset With Microphone for $229.99 (save $70)
- HyperX Cloud MIX Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset with Microphone for $199.99 (save $19)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Wireless Gaming Headset for $249.99 (save $70)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset for $129.99 (save $70)
Portable Speaker
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $380)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $179.99 (save $70)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)
- JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $30)
- Marshall Kilburn Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $279.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Level Box Slim Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $29.97 (save $50)
Wireless Earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $179.99 (save $20)
- Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $209.99 (save $30)
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $230)
- JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (save $20)
- JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Sound Isolating Sport Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $279.99 (save $50)
- House of Marley Liberate Air In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $129.99 (save $50)
Source: Best Buy Canada
