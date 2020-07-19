Best Buy Canada having 1-day Flash Sale on audio tech

Best Buy Canada is having a one-day ‘Flash Sale’ on audio tech, specifically wireless headphones, earbuds, gaming headsets, and portable speakers. We’ve collected a roundup of most of the discounted tech, some to the tune of 80 percent.

Wireless Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $150)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Club Collection On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $169.99 (save $80)

AfterShokz Titanium Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)

Audio Technica ATH-DSR7 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $100)

Sony WHCH500 On-Ear Headphones with Mic for $49.99 (save $70)

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $199.97 (save $50)

Aftershokz Air Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones for $139.99 (save $20)

Audio Technica ATH-S200BT Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $49.97 (save $30)

Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)

Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $229.99 (save $50)

House of Marley Positive Vibration XL Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $50)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $369.99 (save $30)

Gaming Headset

Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One for $109.99 (save $20)

Corsair Virtuoso Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for $219.99 (save $30)

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset with Microphone for $149.99 (save $30)

Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset With Microphone for $229.99 (save $70)

HyperX Cloud MIX Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset with Microphone for $199.99 (save $19)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Wireless Gaming Headset for $249.99 (save $70)

Sennheiser GSP 350 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset for $129.99 (save $70)

Portable Speaker

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $380)

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $179.99 (save $70)

Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $30)

Marshall Kilburn Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $279.99 (save $50)

Samsung Level Box Slim Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $29.97 (save $50)

Wireless Earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Plus) In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $179.99 (save $20)

Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $209.99 (save $30)

Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $169.99 (save $230)

JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (save $20)

JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash In-Ear Sound Isolating Sport Headphones for $149.99 (save $80)

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $279.99 (save $50)

House of Marley Liberate Air In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $129.99 (save $50)

Source: Best Buy Canada

