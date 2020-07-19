Best Back to School Sales 2020

Zulily
Zulily has a sale on Nautica clothing for boys and girls, up to 65% off on girls clothing, up to 55% off on French Toast and U.S. Polo Assn., up to 55% off on Beats by Dre and many, many more deals to check out.
Crayola
Crayola’s essential school supply kits are on sale. There’s a variety for elementary school students, middle school and high school students, and college students available.
Claire’s
Claire’s has a 30% off sale on backpacks, stationary, locker essentials and more.
Office Depot
Office Depot is wowing with up to 60% off school supplies.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s is offering 25% off Adidas, Nike and Under Armour for kids in honor of back to school.
Staples
Staples has all kinds of school supplies on sale here.
Walmart
Walmart is offering some A+ school savings on backpacks, clothing and more.