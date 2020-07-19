August Alsina Releases Jada & Will ‘Diss Track’ Called ‘Entanglements’!!

August Alsina and Rick Ross just released a Jada Pinkett-Smith diss track called Entanglements. He spilled all kinds of tea in the song.

[Chorus: August Alsina & Rick Ross]

The definition of entanglement (No, oh-woah, oh, oh)

It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets (Yeah, yeah)

Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship (No, oh, oh)

But you’re still fuckin’ with me (Oh), yeah (Yeah)

Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets

Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me

Entanglements (The number one’s here, it’s the Biggest), is when you’re gettin’ in too deep

Tangled up with me (Huh), tang—, tangled in them sheets (Yes)

[Verse 1: Rick Ross]

Shawty leanin’ on my shoulder, got her questionin’ my willpower

Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid

Mornin’ down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it

Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it (Come on, come on, huh)

Livin’ like there’s no tomorrow, met your boy with open arms

Tell you all my darkest stories, promise that you won’t depart

Keys to over forty cars, left me with a broken heart

Still I gotta get around, favorite artist was 2Pac

Watch a movie, then we freak it

Tangled up, I’m gettin’ deeper (Yeah)

Do this shit like every weekend, guess I’m just her little secret (Come on, come on)

Entanglement is when a man’ll lick until you tremble (Huh)

Saddest part is I still love you, just to keep it simple (Biggest)

[Verse 2: August Alsina & Rick Ross]

I’m bein’ honest baby, don’t want no strings attached (Uh-uh)

You just want a nigga that’s gon’ break your back (Break your back)

I’m half? No, I ain’t ’bout to play with that (Play with that)

You left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back

Don’t you know that’s cold hearted?

Once you gone, no comin’ back

Girl, you fuckin’ with a youngin’, I be doin’ shit you like

Don’t do talkin’ when I see you, all your hear’s love sounds

Goin’ round for round, you want a nigga that take you down (This a special bond but it ain’t true)

[Chorus: August Alsina & Rick Ross]

The definition of entanglement (Yes)

It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets (It’s when you tangled in the sheets, yeah)

Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship (No, oh, oh)

But you’re still fuckin’ with me (Oh), yeah (Yeah)

Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets

Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me

Entanglements, is when you’re gettin’ in too deep

Tangled up with me, tang—, tangled in them sheets

[Verse 3: August Alsina]

I’m on my way, yeah (Skrr)

I’ma pull up when he dip (Skrr)

He’s always think me and you fuckin’ (Woo)

If he see me, he gon’ trip

House with no key (Key, key)

Girl I know I fucked up your hair

Lay you down, and hit it right there

Lay you down, and hit it right there, oh, oh

That ain’t my girl, but I got the key

To the crib and to your car (To the crib and to her heart)

She don’t wanna label shit but she needs me in her life (In her life, yeah)

I don’t have to label shit to fit it in her life, life, lifestyle

We gon’ keep it poppin’ shawty, you my lil’ secret (You my lil’ secret)

Just took the lingerie around you, takin’ off next weekend

Know it’s wrong but feels right (It feels so right, yeah)

Know it’s wrong but feels right

[Chorus: August Alsina]

The definition of entanglement (No, oh-woah, oh, oh)

It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets (Yeah, yeah)

Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship (Woah, ooh-woo, ooh-woo)

But you’re still fuckin’ with me (But you still fuckin’ with me)

Entanglements (Entanglements), is when you tangled in them sheets (Is when you tangled in the sheets)

Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me

Entanglements (Entanglements), is when you’re gettin’ in too deep

Tangled up with me, tang—, tangled in them sheets