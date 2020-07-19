Apple TV+ picks up Justin Timberlake drama ‘Palmer’ and new thriller ‘Echo 3’

The latest in-development original content that will make its way to Apple TV+ includes the drama Palmer starring Justin Timberlake and a drama/thriller series called Echo 3 that is based on the Israeli show When Heroes Fly.

Reported by Vulture, Apple has acquired the rights to a new drama that features Justin Timberlake in the lead role:

In a statement, Apple describes Palmer as a film that follows a “former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.”

Joining Timberlake as co-stars are Juno Temple and June Squibb with the film directed by Fisher Stevens.

The second new piece of original content coming to Apple TV+ is a new series called Echo 3 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Mark Boal, the screenwriter behind The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty will serve as the showrunner.

The 10-episode drama, called Echo 3, revolves around Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist. When the American goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Echo 3 is part of Apple TV+’s international lineup.

The series will feature dialogue in both English and Spanish and is part of Apple’s international originals. Apple and Keshet Studios will co-produce the series. Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott exec produces alongside Boal, Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Top image via People

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: