Apple Previews New Emoji Coming in 2020 Like Ninja, Piñata, Bubble Tea, Dodo, Tamale and More

Tomorrow marks World Emoji Day, and in celebration of the event, Apple has shared a preview of upcoming 2020 emojis that will be added to iPhones, iPads, and Macs with Emojipedia. Emojis coming in 2020 are part of the Emoji 13 update, which includes the following emoji options: Faces – Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face People – Ninja, Person in Tuxedo, Woman in Tuxedo, Person…