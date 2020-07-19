ANALYSIS | Covid-19: Inconsistent info in daily updates makes it hard to track full picture

There have been some inconsistencies in data in the health department’s daily media releases.

Asymptomatic cases were only reported once.

Hospitalisation data has been few and far between.

Inconsistencies in some of the key measurables in the health department’s daily Covid-19 updates, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic, have raised questions about whether the public has had a complete picture.

